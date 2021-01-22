Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 4,399 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $19,751.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 589,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,429. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sientra by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

