Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post sales of $484.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.64 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $422.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

