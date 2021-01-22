Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 832,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 946,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

