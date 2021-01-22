Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,782.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $41,989.61 and $105,782.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.