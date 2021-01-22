Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 7,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.