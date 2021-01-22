OneLedger Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $91,032.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

