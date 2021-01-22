Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $5,652,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $57.11 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

