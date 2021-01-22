Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $471.53 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ontology has a total market cap of $471.53 million and approximately $170.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00027090 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00114161 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010496 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009016 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002032 BTC.
