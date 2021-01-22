Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $472.48 million and approximately $213.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00117139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001589 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008911 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023385 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.