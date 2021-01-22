Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $76.29 on Friday. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.