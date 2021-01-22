Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 10th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.07% of Open Text worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,561,000 after buying an additional 277,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,874 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,374 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.83. 180,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,196. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

