OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 129.5% higher against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

