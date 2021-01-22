Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.45. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 21,139 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

