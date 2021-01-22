Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 476 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total value of $417,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.62. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,878. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

