Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,244. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.