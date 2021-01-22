Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.68 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.