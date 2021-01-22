Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.12. 15,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,937. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

