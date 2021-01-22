Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.94. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.