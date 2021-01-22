Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 470 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $362.92. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,824. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

