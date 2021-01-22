Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

OPCH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

