Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. 315,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

