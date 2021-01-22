OracleChain Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $241,259.74 and approximately $455.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

OracleChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

