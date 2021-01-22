Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Trading 21.1% Higher

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) traded up 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.00. 18,831,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,563,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

