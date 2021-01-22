Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Up 0.6%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

