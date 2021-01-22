Orchid Trading Up 15.7% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $109.23 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.