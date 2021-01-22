Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 776,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,240,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.