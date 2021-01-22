ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.