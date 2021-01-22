Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) vs. Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Financial Analysis

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sompo and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.68% 9.34% 1.31% Oriental Land -4.01% 0.25% 0.20%

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Sompo pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.60 billion 0.41 $1.13 billion $1.73 10.90 Oriental Land $4.27 billion 11.97 $572.40 million $0.35 88.89

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sompo and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 1 1 3.50 Oriental Land 2 0 1 0 1.67

Summary

Sompo beats Oriental Land on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communications services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

