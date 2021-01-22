Origin Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $47,105.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00124231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00276584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

