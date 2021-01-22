Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.18 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $37.02 million and $18.11 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,570,710 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

