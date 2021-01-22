Origin Sport Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $615,291.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $684,232.28 and $615,291.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00099728 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

