Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.24. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

