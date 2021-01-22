Ormeus Cash Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,748.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00418649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

