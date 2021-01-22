OSA Token (OSA) Market Cap Hits $145,835.92

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $145,835.92 and approximately $3,849.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded up 117.1% against the US dollar.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

