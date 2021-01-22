OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.52

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.52 and traded as high as $431.60. OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) shares last traded at $424.20, with a volume of 480,709 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
