OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.52

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.52 and traded as high as $431.60. OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) shares last traded at $424.20, with a volume of 480,709 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

In other news, insider Jason Elphick sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £39,616 ($51,758.56).

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.