Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.00 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of -583.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

