Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases 44,225 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.