Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11.

