OST Market Cap Tops $11.69 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. OST has a total market cap of $11.69 million and $4.52 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

