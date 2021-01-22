OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,680 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,469,000. Alphabet makes up about 18.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,766.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,626.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

