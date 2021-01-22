Ouroboros 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ouroboros has a market cap of $75,112.20 and $129.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00122630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00272768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.