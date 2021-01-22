Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $20,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 336,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $25.95 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

