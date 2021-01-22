Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 1,244,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,187,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.
In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
