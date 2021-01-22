Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 1,244,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,187,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.