OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Achieves $760,402.18

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $760,402.18 and approximately $52.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

