Oxen (LOKI) Price Hits $0.54

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $287,278.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,803.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.37 or 0.03769059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00417577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.35 or 0.01321050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00534437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00417881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00267362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,965,942 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

