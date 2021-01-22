Oxen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $426,371.00 (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Oxen has a market cap of $28.71 million and $426,371.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.12 or 0.03827091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00441569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.44 or 0.01366482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00562832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00424938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00266873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022967 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,954,062 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

