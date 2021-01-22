PAC Global Market Capitalization Reaches $8.93 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $9,826.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,960,787,499 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

