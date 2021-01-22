Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 13,499 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

