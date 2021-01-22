Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 55,234 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

