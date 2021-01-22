Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $746,000.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

